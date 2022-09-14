OB Amponsah wins best comedian of the year award

OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comic OB Amponsah has been named the Best Comedian of the Year.

This happened on Saturday, 10 September, 2022, during the third Comedy and Poetry Awards (COPO) held at AH Hotel, East Legon.



OB, as he is affectionately called, trumped Clemento Suarez, Jacinta Ocansey, Akrobeto and Aka Ebenezer to win the ultimate prize of the night.



One of the performers for the evening’s awards event, the ‘WMT’ radio show host also picked up the Best Headline Comedian of the Year and Best Radio Comedy Show of the Year.

Thirty awards were given out at the COPOs this year.



The awards scheme seeks to celebrate comedians and poets in Ghana and is organised by Dennis Boateng of Creative Republic Limited.