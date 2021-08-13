OJ reveals why most gospel musicians fail to feature him

Gospel musician, OJ

Gospel minister, OJ, has disclosed that most of his colleagues fail to feature him because they fear he might dominate their songs with his style.

The 'Fa mpaebo' hitmaker said he has not had too many collaborations because his verses on such songs turn out much better than that of the real owners.



“Sometimes I think it’s the way I write my songs, maybe they don’t like it the way it is. The fact is my music is not fused with too much gospel. It’s more about reality, real-life issues, so if your strength does not match with mine head-on, then you might be exposed," he stated.



In an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, OJ said;

“I hardly receive requests for collaboration because if you bring the song, I will also write my own. And when I do that there is the likelihood that mine will be better than theirs and that can create trouble”, Minister O J said in his interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“Some fear from afar but I think I have had few features with Nacee, Joe Mettle and Emilia Arthur”, he added.