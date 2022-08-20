Obaapa Christy reveals Daddy Lumba once threatened to beat her

Obaapa Christy

Outstanding Ghanaian gospel music singer, Obaapa Christy, has revealed for the first time her encounter with iconic musician who has more than three decades of industry experience, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in show business as Daddy Lumba.

Out of unmeasurable excitement on Atinka FM’s Drive Time show hosted by Roman Fada, Obaapa narrated how one of Ghana’s greatest musicians of all time — Daddy Lumba paid her a surprise visit at a beauty salon at ‘Sofoline’ — a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



According to her, she was at the beauty salon braiding her hair and had a call that someone was looking for her only to realize that it was the prolific songwriter, singer, and performer with a well-positioned brand and audience from all classes of people.



Interestingly, Daddy Lumba who had heard about Obaapa Christy formerly known as Christiana Love paid this unaware visit to show her unmeasurable love and respect for her outstanding talent and creativity. She also revealed that at one point, the popular musician threatened to beat her if she ever tried to respond to conversations around her then “unsuccessful marriage”.



She describes this day as one of the happiest and hard to forget days in her entire life. With a grateful heart, she said this has been one of the most priceless pieces of advice she has ever gotten and pledged to always show him much respect.

According to her, since those moments, Daddy Lumba has been one of the strongest pillars in her life and career as a musician — he encourages and advises her on sensitive issues.



Undoubtedly, Obaapa Christy is one of the most amazing vocalists Ghana has ever produced. At the 2007 edition of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards, she won the best female vocalist of the year.



Obaapa who is celebrating her 20th Career Anniversary on September 4, 2022, at the UPSA auditorium has released thirteen albums and other interesting singles which have touched many souls and transformed lives.