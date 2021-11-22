Obaapa Christy reveals that one thing she always prays for

Obaapa Christy is a popular Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed that anytime she goes on her knees to pray, she always asks God to clip her wings and prevent her from being arrogant.



The popular gospel singer said it is the case that when celebrities reach certain peaks of their lives, pride sets in, adding that it is a situation she has always prayed against.



Obaapa Christy said her fervent prayer is that she will always remain humble no matter how famous she gets.



The ‘Sue Me’ hitmaker further said that she had witnessed the downfall of many artistes due to sheer arrogance.

“Being arrogant is what I always pray against, I have seen so many celebrities fall because of that. They become arrogant after getting fame and disrespect the very people who helped them to get to the top. When fame enters your head and you are not careful, you are likely to be arrogant and that is what I always pray against,” she stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Obaapa Christy also highlighted the need for each celebrity to have a mentor which will somewhat shape their lives and keep them on track.



In this regard, she has disclosed her undying love and admiration for one of the members of popular gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



According to Obaapa Christy, Miss Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame is her mentor.



“It is always the best for a celebrity to have someone they look up to. For instance, I look up to Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame as my role model. Despite her talent, she is very humble and respects everyone. Having someone like that as a mentor will always help me to make the right decisions. I am not saying I am an angel because the temptations will come but when you know where you are going, you will not engage in certain things,” she said.