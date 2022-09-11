Obaapa Christy’s fingerprint is in my spirit – Bishop Adonteng Boateng pays homage to gospel artiste

American-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Dr Kofi Adonteng Boateng has disclosed the impact of Ghanaian gospel star Obaapa Christy on his life success and ministry.

According to the Bishop, he found solace in a song composed by the award-winning musician which helped him get through his lowest point in life.



In an interview with Oman Channel, Bishop Adonteng Boateng said the song titled ‘Mema Meni So’ which is inspired by Psalm 121 in the Holy Bible motivated him to beat poverty.



“There is a song by Obaapa Christy which every night when I was going to bed on an empty stomach, I would sing in my tears. I lifted my eyes to the mountains because there was a point in life where if had been told I would ever drive a car I would not believe. I remember someone once met me in America and asked if I have also arrived there because he knows from where I come from, I would never be able to sit in a plane let alone for God to make me who he has made me.



“It is through the song by Obaapa Christy that I said some prayers which caused God to lift me up to my current state in the spirit,” Bishop Adonteng said while stating the reason for his recent trip to Ghana.

According to him, he came to Ghana purposefully to grace Obaapa Christy’s recently held anniversary which was to mark her 20th year in the music industry.



He noted the significance of Obaapa Christy’s song in his life saying, “I didn’t know her by then and I had not met her before but whenever I listened to the song, I motivated myself after crying knowing that things will be better so far as God lives. So when you look at it, even though she may not know her fingerprint is in my spirit, It is in my faith.”



The Bishop disclosed that he has also scheduled to host a dinner for widows as part of his activities being back in Ghana.



