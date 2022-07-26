Obaapa Christy to celebrate 20 years of music with concert

Obaapa Christy (middle) at the launch of her 20th anniversary concert

Source: GNA

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy will celebrate her 20 years in the music industry with a concert on September 4, 2022.

The concert to be held at the UPSA Auditorium would witness the celebration of the illustrious music career of Obaapa Christy, who is one of Ghana's finest gospel music veterans.



Speaking at the launch of the concert dubbed "Obaapa Christy at 20 concert", the award-winning gospel musician said she wanted to use the concert to demonstrate her gratitude to God for his blessings in her career.



Obaapa Christy revealed that her childhood dream was to become a gospel musician and inspire people, and she was overjoyed with how far she had come in her career.

"God has really blessed me in my 20 years in music, and I want to thank him for how far he has brought me. I started music in school and at a young age, my aim was to become a gospel musician."



"God has been a helper and very compassionate in my music career despite coming from a very poor home. I never dreamt of being a big gospel musician, so I want to praise God for his mercies with this concert, "she said.



Obaapa Christy, who once featured with the Hallelujah Voices Group, has 12 albums to her credit which has numerous timeless gospel hit tracks.