Obesity, slow metabolism

File photo of an obese person

“I cut down my food intake, changed my lifestyle as recommended by the doctor for the past two years but no result. I remain the same,” Awo, a senior civil servant lamented.

Many people think obesity is merely caused by taking a hefty bowl of fufu meant for three people and frequent drinking of soda. So if they sense obesity, some quickly reduced their diet. Or say no to soft drinks without any medical advice. The end result is that they increase their frustration with losing weight.



There are people who don’t eat much food yet get fat easily and have a dreadful time losing their fat. This means something is wrong with their metabolism.



The type of food you eat can increase or decrease the function of your metabolism.



Metabolism is the chemical reaction that occurs in your body. It comprises all the reactions that take place in your brain, liver, digestive tract muscles, heart, lung, and other organs.



If you cut down your food intake and yet you maintain the same body size or weight, is mostly linked to slow metabolism. The truth is that if you aren’t getting rid of fat, your aerobic energy system isn’t working as expected. As a result, when fat molecules arrive in muscles they are not burnt properly.



In this case, you need to raise your metabolism. The body requires fat-burning enzymes which need oxygen to function well. The oxygen and the enzymes burn fatty acids, producing ATP.

Metabolism changes as fat stores increase; the fat cells themselves enlarge and produce a number of chemicals that increase the risk for a number of diseases. Such diseases may include diabetes, high blood pressure, gallbladder disease, cardiovascular and some cancers.



Finding a solution for your metabolism to work appropriately is therefore essential



According to Covert Bailey, the author of “Smart Exercise” – to speed up your metabolism you need to increase your aerobic energy system, with exercise and the correct diet.



But do we have any correct diet today, when farmers are forcing plants with chemicals for better and instant yields?



The smart ones are taking advantage of exercise and food supplements to stay healthy and happy.



A senior civil servant who lamented at the introduction will continue until she meets someone by chance for detailed information on exercise and food supplement advantages.

However, natural food supplements that will help you to build up those enzymes and increase the muscle's ability to take up more oxygen to burn those stubborn fats are not far from your reach.



Who asks you to pay for running from Dansoman's last stop to Sakaman? Oh! God, well - maybe you have the money for the pills and tabs.



One sure way to increase your metabolism is to read and meditate on positive things.



D. T. Kudji



(Amazon Author, Researcher, and Social Activist.)