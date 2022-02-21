'Obiaa wo ne master' - Kennedy Agyapong finally lists his 'masters'

Kennedy Agyapong identifies his mentors

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that despite his fierce personality, there are some individuals he still 'succumbs' to and others he regards as mentors.



Kennedy Agyapong made the statements in an interview with GBC where he reacted to a verse in Stonebwoy’s song which sang; ‘Kennedy Agyapong w) ne master’ which means ‘even Kennedy Agyapong has his master’.



The fearless and outspoken politician asked by the show host to identify some masters of his said:

“Politically, I’ll say the president is my master. Business-wise, I don’t have a master but I admire and celebrate successful people. I learn from people who have succeeded and made it in life. Dangote is one of them. In Ghana too, I admire Despite, Ernest, Ibrahim Mahama and a lot of them."



Touching on why he reveres these individuals, Mr. Agyapong said, “I admire them for their hard work and also I’m older than all these guys I just mentioned. We need to applaud their contributions to society. I wouldn’t say Ibrahim Mahama is NDC and therefore I’m against his business. Then I’m not a good citizen.”



The popular Ghanaian lawmaker has stepped on many toes in his quest to criticise the leadership style of some leaders.



He is noted for either hunting down or naming and shaming great public figures, including pastors and politicians on his NET2 TV media platform on the basis of being fake or corrupt.



