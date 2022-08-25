0
Obibini Takyi Jnr 'MAASE' feat. Amerado, official video out now

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: Alexander fifi Abaka

After some weeks of trending across social media and enjoying massive airplay, music fans can now fully enjoy the Highlife Jam ‘MAASE’ by Obibini Takyi Jnr featuring Rapper Amerado.

The official video of the song ‘MAASE’ has been released today.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. never disappoints and he demonstrates it in this latest project.

According to Obibini Takyi, the MAASE track focuses on the tourism sector and makes reference to Maase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The video was shot and directed by Video Director KOJO MYLES.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. is currently managed by First Klass Music record label.

The track was produced by Liberty Beat and was mastered by the legendary Kumasi-based music producer APYA.

