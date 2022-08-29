0
Menu
Entertainment

Obibini Takyi Jnr drops visuals of "Maase" single featuring Amerado

Obibini Takyi 10.jpeg Obibini Takyi Jnr and Amerado

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

After some weeks of trending across social media and enjoying massive airplay, music fans can now fully enjoy the Highlife Jam "Maase’" by Obibini Takyi Jnr Featuring Rapper Amerado.

The official video of the song ‘Maase’ has been released and Obibini Takyi Jnr. did not disappoint.

According to Obibini Takyi, the track focuses on the tourism sector and makes reference to Maase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The video was shot and directed by Video Director Kojo Myles while the track as produced by Liberty Beat and mastered by Kumasi-based music producer APYA.

Obibini Takyi Jnr. is currently managed by First Klass Music record label.

The song is available across all music streaming platforms including Apple Music, AudioMac, Spotify, Deezer, and BoomPlay among others.

Watch Full Video here:

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas