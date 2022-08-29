Obibini Takyi Jnr and Amerado

Source: GNA

After some weeks of trending across social media and enjoying massive airplay, music fans can now fully enjoy the Highlife Jam "Maase’" by Obibini Takyi Jnr Featuring Rapper Amerado.

The official video of the song ‘Maase’ has been released and Obibini Takyi Jnr. did not disappoint.



According to Obibini Takyi, the track focuses on the tourism sector and makes reference to Maase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



The video was shot and directed by Video Director Kojo Myles while the track as produced by Liberty Beat and mastered by Kumasi-based music producer APYA.



Obibini Takyi Jnr. is currently managed by First Klass Music record label.

The song is available across all music streaming platforms including Apple Music, AudioMac, Spotify, Deezer, and BoomPlay among others.



Watch Full Video here:



