Obibini Takyi Jnr. predicts win for Black Stars tonight but warns betting addicts

Obibini Takyi Junior, Ariste

Talented rising Highlife and Afropop Artiste, Obibini Takyi Junior OTJ, who is signed to First Klass Music and currently promoting his trending smash hit song SIKA NO ASHI, is confident the Black Stars of Ghana will win their first-leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Nigeria today.

In an exclusive interview, OTJ predicted that the Black Stars will carry the day with a 2-1 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Kumasi Sports Stadium tonight.



Obibini Takyi Jnr. is the son of the legendary Highlife Musician, Obibini Takyi of 'Akosombo Nkanea' fame.



Obibini Takyi Jnr., is however warning football betting addicts to bet responsibly if not the money would be wasted, 'SIKA NO ASHI' which is the focus of his latest single which featured Kuami Eugene and Yaw Berk.



"I follow football and I know what I'm talking about when I say that Ghana is going to win 2:1 against Nigeria".

Also, I have a word of caution for the fans who will be betting their last to bet responsibly if not what I said in the song will happen to them, SIKA NO ASHI, the money will be wasted," he said.



He added, “the youth nowadays indulge in betting a lot and if you lose, your money is gone, so this also inspired me to compose that song."



He is currently on a nationwide tour with a massive promo of his ‘SIKA NO ASHI’ banger.



Obibini Takyi Junior urged all Ghanaians to support the Black Stars to win the game.