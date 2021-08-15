Obibini opens up on beef with Amerado, contract with Zylofon media and other issues

Ghanaian rapper Obibini is our guest for this edition of Talkertainment.

The rapper amongst other things outlines reasons for his rap feud with Amerado.



If you think Obibini “murdered” Amerado in his “Deceased” or “Carcass” diss song, stay glued to this conversation in which he has thrown more deadly jabs to the Kumerican rapper.



Obibini also states other intentions as he plans to take his beef to a whole new dimension.



In a conversation with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, Obibini discloses his experience with working with Zylofon Media, how he got affected by the Menzgold crises, and many others.

He also discloses future plans and his next plan of action.



