Obibini would’ve been seen as a female rapper if he had not replied Amerado – Strongman

One of Ghana’s rap sensations, Strongman, has shared his opinion on the lyrical beef between rappers Obibini and Amerado a few weeks ago.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, the rapper opined that Amerado should have rather explained in plain words what his “Wudini” line in the Tim Westwood freestyle meant rather than starting a beef.



“I like it when artistes are beefing, I actually enjoy it, but from my background as a ‘Mic Burner’, if I were that close to Amerado, I wouldn’t have advised him to go into any beef with Obibini.

“But if you say in an interview that, you never had Obibini in mind, but if he thinks the line was for him he should reply in a song, he will also want to prove he is a rapper. Obibini would have been counted among female rappers in Ghana if he had not replied Amerado when he dared him,” Strongman humorously said.



When asked which of them won the lyrical beef, Strongman says both rappers are good in what they do and it will be very hard to single one out as a winner.