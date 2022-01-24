Obinim produced my first song after several rejections - Florence Obinim

Florence Obinim rejected by Ghanaian producers

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has disclosed that she owns her career to her husband, Reverend Daniel Obinim.



According to her, Bishop Obinim launched her into the industry at a time when no producer was willing to work with her.



For years, she went about writing songs, but was not able to release them due to some constraints.



The award-winning musician has said that just a year after marrying the popular preacher, he helped produce her breakthrough song titled 'Osoro Ne Yefie' in 2005.

Florence Obinim, in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on 'Mahyease' with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, intimated that she had to put her dreams of becoming a musician on hold after several rejections from Ghanaian producers.



"Before marriage, I had already written some songs including 'Osoro Ne Yefie.' I wrote that song and I wanted to release it but getting a producer was very hard. So, I gave up the dream and started singing in churches where I had so many recommendations. Through it all, I had good songs but no producer to support me.



"Thanks to the glory of God, after Bishop Obibim married me from Assemblies of God in 2004, he launched me into the music scene in 2005. He was my first producer, he produced 'Osoro Ne Yefie'," she said.



Florence Obinim and Rev. Daniel Obinim popularly known as Angel Obinim have been married for 18 years and share three children.



