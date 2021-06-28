Obituary: A profile of Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku

Funeral arrangements for late Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku

Source: The Anku and Gamli families

Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku started schooling at the Local Authority Primary School in Dodo, Amanfrom in the Volta Region of Ghana in the 1950’s.

He sat for the common entrance examinations while in the middle school form two and passed to enter secondary school at GSTS, Takoradi, for his “O” and “A” levels. Thereafter, he went to UCC where he obtained his Bsc. in Mathematics and Education and later M.ED. in Mathematics.



After working for a while, he went for his PhD in Curriculum and Instruction with specialization in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. Prof. S. E. Anku returned to Ghana after spending six years as an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore then moved to Ashesi University to serve as an assistant mathematics professor in 2003.



Prof. S. E. Anku has been teaching mathematics for well over 30 years. He taught in secondary schools, teacher training colleges and universities in many countries that include Ghana, Nigeria, Canada and Singapore. He supervised student teachers in several institutions in many countries.



He belongs to several international organizations in mathematics that include the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM, North America – Life member), Association of Mathematics Educators (AME, Singapore – Life member), Mathematics Association of Ghana (MAG – Life member) and International Group for Psychology of Mathematics Education (PME). He is currently the Founder and President of Ghana Mathematics Society and Ghana’s representative on the Scientific Committee of African Chapter of the International Commission on Mathematical Instruction/Education (AFRICME).



Prof. Anku is the Founder and Executive Director of Meagasa Mathematics Academy, where students’ talents are nurtured, and the Founder and Executive Director of MathNED, a non-governmental organization promoting the use of mathematics for national development. He promotes the use of practical mathematics in the classroom and the relevance of mathematics to everyday – life activities.



He is also the Founder and Executive Director of Meagasa Professional Institute of Mathematics Education (M – PRIME), where teachers are given professional development in teaching of Mathematics.

Professor Anku initiated the Mathematics Literature Challenge (Mathlete Challenge) for the tertiary institution.



As a result of his selfless service to the development of mathematics, he was short listed out of the over 30,000 applicants from about 175 countries for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2018 and was among the top 50 finalists. The Ministry of Education also acknowledged his effort.







Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku is the current patron of the National Association of Mathematics Students (NAMS) due to the death of its previous patron Professor Francis Allotey.



He believes in three key principles;



1.Everybody can do mathematics

2.Everything contains mathematics



3.The principles and methods of mathematics help us do what we do best.



He has committed his efforts towards the education of mathematics, and its role in national development.



He was married to Mrs. Victoria Anku and has 2 daughters.



