Obofour blows cash at A Plus birthday

Obofour showers money at A Plus's birthday party

Obofour storms A Plus’s birthday party

A Plus throws plush birthday party



Obofour dresses in style to A Plus’s birthday party



Many celebrities from all walks of life attended an elegant birthday party thrown on March 6, by controversial social commentator, A Plus, to mark his 45th birthday.



Among the people present was Rev. Isaac Antwi Agyei, popularly known as ‘Obofour,’ who graced the occasion dressed in an all-white neatly sewn shirt, a short pant and a sneaker to match.



The Anointed Palace Chapel General Overseer walked up the stage during the party to shower GH¢50 notes on the live band performing for the birthday celebrant.

His presence was also cemented by his fashionable style and decorum at the 45th birthday.



A Plus shared his birthday with the Independence Day of Ghana.



The event which took place at Lashibi had a lot of dancing and entertainment for all present.



Among the dignitaries present were politicians, musicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends and loved ones.



