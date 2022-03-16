0
Menu
Entertainment

Obofuo and wife blind social media users with public display of affection

Obofowaa And Obofuo Obofowaa lands kisses on Obofour's cheeks

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obofour’s wife plants kisses on his cheeks

Obofowaa shares romantic moment with husband

Obofowaa’s videos get wild reactions on social media

The most talked-about founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Kwaku Adjei Antwi, better known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife have caused a stir on social media after they shared some video where they were sharing very passionate romantic moments.

In the video, the wife of the clergyman, Obofowaa, turned to her husband after she noticed he had creeped behind her, making faces at her, and called ‘King.’

She went on wish him a happy birthday.

They both shared a laugh, even as Obofowaa planted a few kisses on Obofour’s face, while dazzling in a white two-piece tracksuit.

Reverend Obofour has been married to Mrs Ciara Antwi popularly known as Obofowaa for over 11 years.

They have been blessed with five children of which two are girls and three boys. They are classified as one of the richest Christian couples in Ghana, considering how much they flaunt their wealth.

@yaasikapa6 #I ♬ original sound - shabapoku
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Otto Addo invites 27 players for Nigeria clash - Reports
Government backtracks on 5 interchanges promise for Kumasi
Judge advises Barker-Vormawor
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’