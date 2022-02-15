Obour delivers fresh flowers to First Lady on a bike

Obour and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Valentines Day had fresh roses delivered to her office by Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company.



Obour through the services of Ghana Post was captured riding a bike to deliver the fresh flowers to Mrs Akufo-Addo who has admonished Ghanaians to patronise their services.



In photos shared on the official Instagram account of the wife of the president, Obour and his team were captured in her office where the bouquet of red roses was presented to her.

"Thanks to @ghana.post for the Valentine’s Day flowers, delivered through their revived and improved dispatch delivery services. The company is bent on providing reliable and affordable 24 hour delivery services across the country.



"The Delivery Services Market has a huge potential and would no doubt contribute to the profitability of Ghana Post. I wish them well and I encourage all Ghanaians to patronize their services," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb on February 15.



Ghana like the rest of the world joined in the celebration of Val's Day on February 14 that witnessed love birds and friends demonstrating their love through gifts and special treatment.



