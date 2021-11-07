Oboy Siki banned from granting interviews

Kumawood star, Oboy Siki

The management of Kumawood star, Oboy Siki has been banned the actor from all media engagements following the his recent comments about his sexual escapades.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Sir Max Consult, MAXWELL Ohene Agyapong, Oboy Siki by his profanity and reckless sexual commentary in the media has breached his contract and thus has been sanctioned.



The actor who keeps bragging about how active he is sexually in spite of his age and how he wishes to “die on top of a woman”, according to his manager was spotted in a nightclub with young girls at an ungodly hour.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Ohene Agyapong who apart from Oboy Siki manages a couple of artistes including AFA Quakes and Peeda Profit said the actor’s monthly allowances have also been frozen until he shows good conduct.

The manager added that Oboy Siki’s unrepentant bluffing about his sexual prowess has caused the company a number of deals and as such the artiste has to be tamed.



Oboy Siki has been in the news severally about how he loves to have sex, and even confesses to having been sleeping with minors.



This portal has no means to verify Oboy Siki’s agility in bed or otherwise, but the actor speaks very good about himself.