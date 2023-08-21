Oboy Siki isn’t cut for 'old man' roles – Actress

Kumawood actor, LilWin

Ghanaian actress, Janet Brefo Yankson, has fired back at Kumawood actor Oboy Siki, for downplaying the capabilities of LilWin in playing the role of an old man in movies.

LilWin has over the years been admired by local movie lovers each time he plays the role of an elderly man in local movies.



Although he has been commended for 'killing' such roles, Oboy Siki thinks otherwise.



His assertion has infuriated some of his colleagues including actress Janet Yankson.



Sharing her thoughts on Siki's comments, Janet during an interview with Dave Hammer said,

“Oboy Siki is the father for all of us, he is an elderly person, but he doesn’t carry any kind of prestige if you cast him in a movie to play the role of an old man.



“The only role he plays well with prestige and a lot of respect is when he acts like ‘boys boys’ just as he is called”, Mimi added.



She said most movie fans prefer to watch LilWin's 'old man roles' as compared to any other actor.