Obrafour opens up about his life-and-death battle with COVID-19

Obrafour

Rapper Obrafour has disclosed that he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Its been a long since the musician made any public appearance and that raised several questions.



Fans of the legend kept asking questions about his whereabouts but answers were not forthcoming.



But in a latest post shred on Facebook, Obrafour indicated that he had been hospitalized for COVID-19 and other health-related complications.

He was grateful to all who looked for him and especially the hospital staff that ensured he was taken care of.



His post read, “Happy Sabbath Folks!1 Peter 2:24He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds, you are healed… AMEN!!!



"Just being grateful to My LORD and SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST for My Life (HIS healing and goodness). Apologies to my followers for the long absence! This was due to my hospitalization for COVID-19 and other related health issues. [I] am thankful to Doctors and Critical Care Nurses at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of Ghana Infectious Diseases Centre(GIDC), Ga East and COCOA CLINIC, Kaneshie. Indeed the LORD is Good!”