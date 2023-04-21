0
Obrafour’s suit against Drake could be a watershed moment for Ghanaian creative sector - Van Calebs

Van Calebs Promoter Event promoter, Van Calebs

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian event promoter, Van Calebs commended hip-life legend Obrafour over his decision to take legal action against American rapper, Drake for allegedly committing copyright infringements on his song Calling Name.

It came to light on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 that the rap legend has has taken the decision to sue the rapper for using excerpts of his “Oye Ohene” track.

Reacting to the story via his social media pages, Van Caleb’s described it as a “landmark” case that could shape copyright issues in the country.

Van Calebs bemoaned what he perceives to be consistent stealing of people’s works without due recourse to laid procedures.

He noted that even in the event production field, people’s event ideas which they spend months to come up are usually picked by others.

He noted further these things even manifest in the movie and sports administration industry.

Van Calebs is confident that regardless of the outcome of the Obrafour-Drake case, people will learn to appreciate the works of others.

He reckons the case will be watershed moment in the Ghanaian creative sector, particularly on how issues of copyrighting are deal with.

“I’m really happy my good friend Obrafour has taken this bold step. As an event organizer and cultural dance instructor, I’ve had my concepts and ideas stolen by people.

“This is a landmark case that will change the face of entertainment in the country and I’m glad Obrafour has taken this bold step. Hopefully, Ghanaian creatives will learn from this for the betterment of the industry”

Source: ghanaguardian.com
