Obrafuor’s $10m copyright suit against Drake: Another Ghanaian makes claim for disputed soundbite

A new twist has emerged in the $10 million copyright suit filed by Ghanaian rap legend, Obrafuor against Canadian rapper, Drake.

Obrafuor filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York in which he is demanding the said amount from Drake over copyright infringement in his 2022 song 'Calling My Name' off his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.



However, in a twist of events, the founder of Chalewote Street Arts Festival Mantse Aryeequaye has claimed the very soundbite on the Obrafuor song that was used by the Grammy Award winning rapper.



In a series of tweets, Mantse said he is the owner of the soundbite and not Obrafuor as he claims in his suit.



“Hello @Drake the intellectual property more specifically the 'KILLER CUT’ sound which was sampled in your song ‘Calling My Name’ belongs to me Mantse Aryeequaye and not to @IamObrafuo,” he wrote.



In subsequent tweets, Mantse stated that he never relinquished the soundbite to Obrafuor even though it was used by the producer of Obrafuor’s 'Oye Ohene' (Remix), Hummer of Last 2 fame.

“@Drake Rights to the said 'KILLER CUT’ sound were never relinquished to @IamObrafuor and was used by Edward Nana Poku Osei aka Hamma, Producer of Obrafuors album on Obrafuor’s song as he did with others.



“@Drake I Mantse Aryeequaye maintain my intellectual property rights and claim over all my artistic works including the ‘Killer Cut’ sound you sampled off ‘Oye Ohene’ remix used on Obrafuor’s album,” he noted.



He went on to state that as the owner of the sound, his lawyers who are pursuing the matter should be consulted before any compensation payment is made as Obrafuor wields no right to make sole demands for compensation.



“@Drake my lawyer Kofi Bentil esq. of Lex Praxis Incorporated kbentil@lexpraxis.net who is pursuing this matter has informed me of a lawsuit against you solely in the name of @IamObrafuor.



. “@Drake This is to confirm I [Mantse Aryeequaye] insist that although @IamObrafuor has interest in the matter, he is not the owner of the right, and cannot assert it, definitely not alone, or make any demands for sole compensation for its use.

“@Drake I wish to convey firmly as owner of the right and request that you consult my lawyer Kofi Bentil kbentil@lexpraxis.net before you take any steps regarding claims for compensation for the use of the intellectual property of Mantse Aryeequaye. You've been notified,” he added.



According to court documents of the suit filed by Obrafuor, Drake's team reached out to Obrafuor for the use of his song 'Oye Ohene' remix which features Tinny and although did not respond to the request, Drake still went on with his move.





