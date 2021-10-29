Obuase bitters welcome Shatta Wale in high spirit!

Managemant of Obuase Bitters are relieved as Shatta Wala has been bailed ahead of their concert

Source: Obuase Bitters

Obuasi-based beverage company Obuase Bitters have extended high-spirited wishes and gestures to the king of dancehall Shatta Wale.

The company has expressed its joy and happiness to see the musician back home after his ordeal with the law,



Ahead of their concert with Shatta Wale in Obuasi on January 2nd, 2022, "it would have been a very huge disaster to the loving fans of Shatta Wale in Obuasi if the musician hadn’t been set free" said the coordinator of the event Mr. Logic to Shatta-Wale.

Your freedom is a total relief to the entire loving fan base of your unprecedented musical gift and us your music partners.



Welcome home, king Shatta Wale.