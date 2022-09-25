0
Obuoba J.A. Adofo is 'alive' and 'strong' - Son of veteran musician on father's rumoured death

Ruby And His Father.jpeg Ruben Adofo Jnr. and Obuoba

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Son of veteran highlife artiste Obuoba J. A. Adofo says his father was very much alive, dismissing media reports of his demise.

His son, Ruben Adofo Jnr., was forced to go live on Facebook to react to the development Saturday night.

“I wouldn’t have been here if my dad is no more”, the musician said as he prepared for a live show at an undisclosed location.

“My dad is not dead”, he further told dailymailgh.com as he condemned the fake news spread on social media. Asked about his father’s whereabouts, Ruben said the ‘Yaa Boatemaa’ hitmaker is “strong” and was at “home”.

Adofo is described as one of Ghana’s world acclaimed highlife musicians around. The leader of the City Boys Band has won several awards and performed on numerous world stages.

His first recognition was a pistol-like guitar awarded to him in Nigeria. In 2008, he was among the big names in the creative arts industry who were awarded by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in Accra.

