OccupyJulorbiHouse: We are also to be blamed for the country’s current situation – MOG

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Nana Yaw Boakye, best known in the music industry as MOG has shared his opinion on the current demonstration that is taking place in Ghana.

Several celebrities such as Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy, and Efya Nokturnal, among others, have rendered their support to the demonstration and most of them were also seen at the grounds of the demonstration.



A lot of them share equal views that the sitting government has not been fair to Ghanaians and the only thing they get from them is a continuous struggle but the gospel singer seems to think otherwise.



MOG shared a post on his Twitter page on Friday, September 22, 2023, and according to him, as much as the government is to be blamed for the current situation of the country, some of the blame should be channeled to Ghanaians.



In his words, Ghanaians were presented with the government they voted hence, should not direct all the blame on the government.



In his tweet, the gospel singer shared that the only way this problem could be resolved is to break the circle of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“As much as we want to blame the government for the hardship, we are also to be blamed. Our situation is a reflection of how we voted. The day we break the cycle of NPP, and NDC these politicians will wake up to the reality that we are not fools. #OccupyJulorbiHouse #Fix the Country”, he tweeted.



