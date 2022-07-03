Odogwu wore it better - Ayra Starr says to end 'crop top' battle with Burna Boy

Ayra Starr and Burna Boy in a photo collage

Mavin signee, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, says Burna Boy looked better in the white crop top that has since generated a buzz on social media.

Recall that Burna Boy was mocked by a section of the public on several social media platforms for performing with a crop top resembling one that Ayra Starr wore some time ago saying he thinks he’s hotter than her.



She doused the tension by admitting Burna Boy wore the look better in a post on her Instagram page.



She said in the post with the caption: “I think Burna Boy wore it better”.



The caption was accompanied by several images of the 20-year-old recreating the looks of Burna Boy on the night he performed in Oslo, Norway.

Her post has generated mixed reactions including a few from celebrity colleagues.



Meanwhile, Burna Boys' choice of outfit also created a buzz on social media platforms.



View this post below:



