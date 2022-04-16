Oduma Essan creates innovative new Afrobeat record titled 'Street Dues'

0
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: Oduma Essan

Oduma Essan returns to your ears with another vibe-ripping mid-tempo Afrobeat tune dubbed, Street Dues.

You could call this his most innovative and musically arousing project ever since his stunning releases permeated the vast music market.

The sizzling sound of the guitar strings coupled with a laid-back bass thump will get you into a euphoria of rhythmical bliss as you soak in the lyrics of this tune.

He basically sings about surviving the hustles of the street life and ending up with a good life void of debt to anyone or anything.

Mixed by Possigee and produced by Brown Beatz, this might just be the tipping point for the talented crooner!

Stream 'Street Dues' on all digital streaming platforms globally and get interactive with Oduma across his social here - https://album.link/i/1618438827

Watch the video here .

Source: Oduma Essan
