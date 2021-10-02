Oduma Essan shares inspiration behind his single ‘Bigi’

Oduma Essan

Nigerian, Ghana-based musician, Oduma Essan has highlighted what inspired him to produce his latest single, ‘Bigi Bigi’.

Narrating the story, he shared, “I was out with my friends chilling and having fun when one lady passed by and everything on her body was pleasing to the eye. From the heavy backside to the front. It was an overload of big things.”



He told Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, “As an artiste, I believe the inspiration for your songs should come from the happenings around you and that is how I came about ‘Bigi Bigi’.”

He went on to add that basically, the song is to appreciate the body of an African woman.



“You know when you see the shape of an African lady everything is complete from the back to the front, everything is complete. And if you’re fortunate to touch them, you will know that you have touched somebody,” he teased.