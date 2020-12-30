Official video: Strongman - Awuraba ft Quamina Mp & Fameye

Source: GhBlogger, contributor

Ghanaian Rapper Strongman has finally released to Awuraba featuring Quamina Mp and Fameye, off the 10 AM album.

Being one of the people’s favourites of the 10 AM album, it is just right that the visuals accompany it and Strongman just did that for his fans.



For a typical love song, Awuraba comes off with unique styles from these great acts which spice up the tune.



Quamina MP came with the powerful hook with his deep voice, Fameye ‘silked’ it up and Strongman came in with the hard-hitting lyrics and rhymes to cap it up.

2020 has been a great year for Strongman with an album full of banging singles.



Watch the music video in the post below:





