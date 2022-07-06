Ofori Amponsah reveals how Lumba encouraged him to write better songs

Legendary Highlife singers, Ofori Amponsah and Daddy Lumba

Legendary Highlife singer Samuel Ofori Amponsah popularly known as Ofori Amponsah says he become very strong and wise in songwriting after he was denied the right to own songs he wrote on an album released in 1999 by Daddy Lumba.

“That is the episode in my life I was never happy about. The album was made up of my songs. At that time, it was very painful. But anyway sometimes out of any pain comes an opportunity,” he recounted.



According to Ofori Amponsah, it was after that incident that he chose to write other hit songs for himself.



When asked if he can boldly say his songs were stolen he responded, “No no no, it was just a presentation people didn’t want Ofori Ampnsah to be in the forefront. That also gave me the vim that if I wrote Anti Attaa, then, of course, I can do it”

“But because I wasn’t known at that time, I took it as an opportunity,” he added



Ofori Amponsah revealed that after the shock of his life, he went ahead and write one of Ghana’s popular music “Mobro Wa” for Kofi B which brought the musician to the limelight.