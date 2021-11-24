Ofori Amponsah was expelled from school for appearing on live TV – Fredyma

Musician Ofori Amponsah

Renowned music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah has shared an emotional story concerning veteran singer Ofori Amponsah.

According to Fredyma, Ofori Amponsah was expelled from school for appearing on live television.



“On 3rd June 1993, they commenced a program at the National theatre called showtime so Ofori Amponsah and the rest of the team together with myself went for auditions.. The show was aired on Saturdays.



"So as at that time the show was been aired on TV, I really don’t know if he didn’t take exeat from school, he was seen by the school authorities and was expelled. We went to plead on his behalf but all effort proved futile so he had to come and finish up in a school at North – Kaneshie,” he said.



While speaking about people he discovered with Agyemang Prempeh on Legends show the ace producer said “ I discovered Selena Orleans who had a song with Daddy Lumba we used to stay in the same neighborhood, with her it was as far back as 1809, the second person is Ofori Amponsah “

“I come from the same hometown with Ofori Amponsah in Asante Akyim his dad used to own a beer bar in the town.



"He used to attend school at Konongo Odumase so he did his demo in a Methodist church at Konongo, after the demo my uncle in America spoke about him, I made him came over which I listened to his songs, then I asked him to sing any other song if he has one, I liked the song he sang so I decided to go get a new keyboard to produce him,” he added



Watch the video below;