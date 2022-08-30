Ogranya drops ‘Festival of the Sun’ EP

Afrosoul/R&B artist, Ogranya

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

With his new EP, 'Festival of the Sun', Ogranya, an Afrosoul/R&B artist, takes on a new challenge after the success of Project 52, which saw him release music every week for 52 weeks in 2021.

The Festival of The Sun was created as a summertime feel-good compilation.



Ogranya claims that the inspiration for the title and mood of this record came to him during the height of the summertime festivities and antics on one of his



numerous visits to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.



“This project is a collection of memories of revelry and romance accumulated over the past decade - almost ritualistically - during the annual midyear summertime merriment. Thus, the Festival of the Sun,” Ogranya said.



The EP features seasoned performers from around the globe, including Johnny

Drille, Moelogo, and Gonzalo BlaQ from Nigeria, Nviiri the Storyteller from Kenya, and Moliy from Ghana. Also, the production enlists a world-class lineup of [Grammy nominated] Guiltybeatz from Ghana, Sam-E Lee Jones from Namibia, Member-K from France, Rndmbeats from the UK, and Mindsz from Nigeria



Each collaborator brought a unique artistic perspective to create a well-rounded



cohesive project for Ogranya.



‘Festival of the Sun’ will give listeners a good surprise at first listen.