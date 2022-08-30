0
Menu
Entertainment

Ogranya drops ‘Festival of the Sun’ EP

Ograonye Afrosoul/R&B artist, Ogranya

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

With his new EP, 'Festival of the Sun', Ogranya, an Afrosoul/R&B artist, takes on a new challenge after the success of Project 52, which saw him release music every week for 52 weeks in 2021.

The Festival of The Sun was created as a summertime feel-good compilation.

Ogranya claims that the inspiration for the title and mood of this record came to him during the height of the summertime festivities and antics on one of his

numerous visits to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

“This project is a collection of memories of revelry and romance accumulated over the past decade - almost ritualistically - during the annual midyear summertime merriment. Thus, the Festival of the Sun,” Ogranya said.

The EP features seasoned performers from around the globe, including Johnny

Drille, Moelogo, and Gonzalo BlaQ from Nigeria, Nviiri the Storyteller from Kenya, and Moliy from Ghana. Also, the production enlists a world-class lineup of [Grammy nominated] Guiltybeatz from Ghana, Sam-E Lee Jones from Namibia, Member-K from France, Rndmbeats from the UK, and Mindsz from Nigeria

Each collaborator brought a unique artistic perspective to create a well-rounded

cohesive project for Ogranya.

‘Festival of the Sun’ will give listeners a good surprise at first listen.

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding