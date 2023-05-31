‘Oh I am so very distraught’ - Kofi Adjorlolo pays tribute to Ama Ata Aidoo

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has expressed deep sorrow and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late celebrated Ghanaian author, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, who passed away on May 31st, 2023.

According to a Ghanaweekend.com report, the actor reflected on the immense loss and highlighted Prof. Aidoo's significant contributions to African literature and intellectualism.



In his tribute, Adjorlolo expressed his distress, stating, “Oh I am so very distraught. Another great African intellectual has fallen. Her books include that of other great African intellectuals.



“Prof Ama Aidoo and other great African minds fine-tuned some of us, especially ‘ME’ to realise what African heritage means, where we are from, who we are and what the outlook will be in the future for us as Africans.



He acknowledged that Prof. Aidoo's books, along with those of other influential African intellectuals, played a crucial role in shaping his understanding of African heritage, identity, and prospects for Africans.

The veteran actor further emphasized the profound impact of other remarkable figures in African history, including that of Prof. Ata Aidoo.



“Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah. Gaddafi, Sekou Toure, Chinua Achebe, Mandela, Samora Machel Kenneth Kaunda, Jomo Kenyata, Nasser, Kofi Awonoor, and a host of others. May all of their souls including the soul of Prof Ama Aidoo rest in perfect peace. Thanks,” he added.



ADA/WA