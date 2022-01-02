Ohemaa Woyeje quits Angel FM; heads to Media General?

Ohemaa Woyeje joined Angel FM some two years ago

Astute radio midmorning show host, Harry Adwoa Yeboah Asuama, known on radio as DJ Ohemaa Woyeje has announced her exit from Angel FM Accra.

Ohemaa Woyeje while on her show, 'Y'adwuma Nie' on Friday, December 31, 2021, announced that she was hosting the program for the very last time.



"This is my last show on Angel 102.9 FM Accra. So this morning I want to find out from you if the little over two years that I've been on Angel FM has impacted you.



"Did you love my show? Did you enjoy me? Have I positively impacted your life?," she quizzed as she asked her audience to send in their feedback.

As it now stands, it is not immediately clear which station the female bilingual presenter is heading to, however, sources available to Ghanaguardian.com indicate she is moving to Onua FM/TV, a subsidiary of Media General.



Ohemaa Woyeje has created a niche for herself in the industry she operates. Before switching camp with Angel FM Accra, she had already worked with media outlets such as Zuria FM in Kumasi, Sky FM in Sunyani, Top Radio and Adom FM in Accra.