0
Menu
Entertainment

Ohemaa Woyeje set to release her 4th single titled 'Hustler'

Woy3j3 Track Ghanaian radio presenter and Musician Ohemaa Woyeje

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ghanaian radio presenter and musician, Ohemaa Woyeje is set to release her fourth single titled 'Hustler' on Monday 8th August 2022.

The song which is a mixture of Dancehall and afrobeat features popular musician King Jerry.

Ohemaa Woyeje in a chat with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, said the song talks about the fact that though we have aggressive motives and passion towards our hustle, we should not do negative things.

The song also touches on the fact that when you do not have money, no one values your positive ideas.

So far, Ohemaa has done songs with KGenius and Okomfo Kwaadee.

She said she will be releasing both the audio and the video of the song hustler which was shot in both Amsterdam and Ghana.

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP