Ohemaa Woyeje set to release her 4th single titled 'Hustler'

Ghanaian radio presenter and Musician Ohemaa Woyeje

Ghanaian radio presenter and musician, Ohemaa Woyeje is set to release her fourth single titled 'Hustler' on Monday 8th August 2022.

The song which is a mixture of Dancehall and afrobeat features popular musician King Jerry.



Ohemaa Woyeje in a chat with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, said the song talks about the fact that though we have aggressive motives and passion towards our hustle, we should not do negative things.



The song also touches on the fact that when you do not have money, no one values your positive ideas.

So far, Ohemaa has done songs with KGenius and Okomfo Kwaadee.



She said she will be releasing both the audio and the video of the song hustler which was shot in both Amsterdam and Ghana.