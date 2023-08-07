Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah reacts to claims that he is a ‘notorious womanizer’

There appears to be a perception out there that popular media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, likes to womanize a lot.

This perception was brought to life when he took his turn on the hot seat of Deloris Frimpong Manso’s show, dubbed the Delay Show, which airs on TV3 every Sunday.



On the recent episode of the show, Delay told the recently unveiled morning show host of Angel FM Accra that she has gathered some intel that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has been sleeping with almost every lady he comes across.



In Delay’s words, some of the neighbors of the host of Angel FM’s Freedom show have told him categorically that he is a ‘notorious womanizer’.



Responding to this claim, the former Happy FM presenter referred Delay back to his earlier statement that, growing up, a lot of women loved him because of his charisma and the manner in which he carried himself.

He added that it will not be too far from the truth if anyone says he is into women, stressing that being described as a womanizer is way better than being described as a man who is gay.



Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was quick to add that even if these claims were true, it would be a long time ago because now he is happily married, and going about town to womanize is the last thing he will do as a faithful husband who loves his wife.



Watch full interview below:



