Okese 1 lost father, dogs, Range Rover and is selling his house in a space of 6 months - Medikal reveals

Medikal talks about Okese 1's ordeal

Rapper Medikal says he is ready to support his colleague Okese 1, who is currently going through difficult moments.

The artiste in a video that has gone viral, tells a very sad and harrowing tale of things happening to the once-rich young guy.



In Medikal’s video, he talks about Okese 1’s fall from grace with the death of his dogs, and his father and a move to sell his house to support himself.



Medikal worries about the fact that his Range Rover caught fire and got burned.



To Medikal, all that’s happening to Okese One “is spiritual and he needs all the help”.