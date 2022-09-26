Okese1 to sue Global Citizen concert organizers, hypeman for using his song

Okese1 is a Ghanaian musician cum businessman

Ghanaian musician, Okese1, has threatened to file a lawsuit against a Ghanaian DJ and a hypeman for performing one of his songs at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

The 'Na Today’ hitmaker said he intends to also sue the organizers of the event for creating the atmosphere for such a development to happen.



A sentimental Okese1, whiles commenting on the issue, in a series of rants on social media said he has been sidelined by industry players for a while now.



Due to this, the “Amotia gang” crooner said he will not sit and watch people use his craft without his knowledge whiles disregarding him on the side.



He added that once there was no prior agreement whatsoever relative to the use of his material, he will drag those involved to court.



“So who was that actually performing 'Na Today' at the Global Citizen show? Y’all blackball me, tryna hide me and still use my songs to promote your show. We had no contracts, no settlements. I’m suing y’all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some social media users have questioned why some Ghanaian musicians including Shatta Wale, Medikal, and others whom they find worthy were not billed for the concert.



Perhaps Okese1 believes that he should have been given a shot too.



EB/AS