Okit Physical crowned Artiste of the Year at Kwahu Music Awards 2021

Hiplife artiste, Okit Physical

Source: Issah Mohammed, Contributor

Nkawkaw-based hiplife artiste, Okit Physical was on Saturday, June 26, 2021 crowned Artist of the Year at the 2021 Kwahu Music Awards.

The versatile artiste walked home with three awards including the ultimate Artist of the Year prize.



His collaboration with 2Lhords titled Car Owner won him the other awards he received on the night: Popular Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.



With the same song, Okit Physical won the Most Promising Artist at the 2020 Eastern Music Awards which is an award scheme that recognizes hard working artists in the Eastern Region.



It was therefore not surprising when the Nkawkaw based artist won the ultimate prize at the second edition of the Kwahu Music Awards.

To his credit, Okit Physical has other singles including Sika Aduro which featured Tulenkey as well as his current single - Hustle which he features Sly Pee.



Watch Sika Aduro by Okit Physical ft Tulenkey below:



