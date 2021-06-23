Oklay explains why he abandoned music temporarily

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rapper, Oklay has shared that he had to put a hold on pursuing his first love, music, because “it was not paying and I had to branch out into construction.”

The musician admitted that only “artistes who overly blow make money from music,” he told Rev Erskine in an interview on the Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio show where he explained why he was away from the music scene for a while.



Oklay who was bent on pursuing music had to find a way to finance his craft and found a gold mine in the construction industry.



“I do construction aside from music. I get contracted to build houses amongst others and that is what I do to finance my music,” he shared.

Although he believes his music will earn him loads of cash soon, he says, “it is not like I am going to stop the construction business anytime soon. I will do both music and focus on my construction business because I love them both.”



Oklay who has a new direction for his music explained that this new sound was influenced by experiences he had between 2017 and 2018. “It was an emotional roller coaster for me and I just had to pour it out in my EP.



His new EP titled ‘Mind Expression’ is out and he hopes to be the musician everyone loves in Ghana. He seeks to introduce his new self to his fans and did not feature any artiste on the EP.