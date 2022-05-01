4
Okraku Mantey advised me to sing in the local dialect – Abrewa Nana

Abrewa Nana66778 Veteran musician, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, known professionally as Abrewa Nana

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran musician, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, known professionally as Abrewa Nana has revealed how she switched from singing in patois.

According to the ‘Odo Filla’ hitmaker, Mark Okraku Mantey was the one who advised her to sing in the Ghanaian local dialect after she approached him to be her producer at the beginning of her music career.

She narrated on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “I did a pure ragga or dancehall song with patois in those days and I went to see Mark Okraku Mantey be my producer at that time.

“When Mark Okraku Mantey listened to the song I felt he’d love the song with my Jamaica accents to help me out but he said Ghanaians won’t appreciate such a song,” she added.

“He advised me to go and change the entire song into the Ghanaian local dialect and I tried to do that so I had some great songs afterward,” Abrewa Nana told Amansan Krakye.

“Maybe it wasn’t the will of God for me to work with Mark Okraku Mantey and Bandex decided to support me so from there onwards I changed my patois songs into Twi,” she ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

