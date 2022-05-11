Okraku Mantey has the industry at heart - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Deputy Minister for Creative Arts hailed

Stonebwoy explains why he believes in Deputy Creative Arts Minister



Dancehall singer prays for Okraku Mantey



Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has stated that the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, is the man for the job, adding that he has what it takes to transform the industry.



The Bhim Nation boss in an interview on GHOne TV disclosed that he was among the many who rooted for Mr Okraku's appointment, judging from his successful management of talents in the music circles.

The singer believes that the Deputy Minister will boast of having impacted the Ministry positively during his tenure of office.



Rating his achievement so far, Stonebwoy had this to say: "If I did follow keenly from toe to toe then I will be able to make some very constructive submissions but as far as I am concerned within his tenure and power, we all trust him to be a pioneer who has actually produced many big artistes in this industry and therefore he knows his way around."



On April 21, 2021, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named the movie producer and event organizer as the Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture.



"Congratulations to him once more. I rooted for him and I believe he also has the interest at heart to also change something because there is definitely a need to change something in our industry. I pray he is able to achieve it.” Stonebwoy said of Mr Mantey’s appointment.