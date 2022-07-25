Okudzeto Ablakwa turns up at King Promise's album launch

King Promise and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Saturday, turned up for King Promise's '5 Star' album launch that witnessed key entertainers in attendance.



On July 25, the MP took to Twitter to congratulate the award-winning singer for pulling off a star-studded soirée.



The former deputy minister of information noted that he has a love for Ghana's creative industry, which is why he took time off his busy schedule to grace the singer's second album launch on July 22.



"Congratulations King Promise. Let’s keep supporting our own creative arts industry," read Okudzeto's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, and the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVE, also attended the soirée.



King Promise received massive support from his colleagues on the night.



The likes of Sarkodie, R2bees, Killbeatz, Smallgod, Deborah Vanessa, and Lasmid graced the event in Accra.



The 15-track project featured celebrated artistes - Bisa Kdei, Vic Mensa, Frenna, Omah Lay, Patoranking, Chance the Rapper, and WSTRN.



