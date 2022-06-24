0
Okyeame Kwame crowns Cojo Rae as the next ‘big star’ in the Ghana Music Industry

Okyeame Kwame 88.png Okyeame Kwame is a Ghanaian musician

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: Kwame Motion

Wayne Chavis Entertainment artiste Cojo Rae, a product of Opoku Ware SHS has received an endorsement from rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame, after the release of his new banger 'I Dont Need Your Love'.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador took to his Twitter page to endorse the young musician crowning him as the promising emerging artiste in the industry.

He took to his Twitter page to write; "The next big thang in Ghana music is here and I can sense it. From Opoku Ware School @cojo_rae."

"Thanks, Rap doctor, I do appreciate your support and I promise you another legend from Kumasi is here", Cojo Rae assured Okyeame Kwame after his endorsement.

