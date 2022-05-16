Okyeame Kwame gives insight into his vegan journey

Okyeame Kwame said he chose to be vegan because of his health

Source: Solomon Prana, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has shared with the general public his reasons for becoming a vegan.

In a post sighted by Sankofa Vegan Society of Ghana on his Facebook page on Sunday, May 15, 2022, titled 'Sunday Reflections,' the Rap Doctor said health, lifestyle and spirituality are his reasons for deciding to eat only plant-based diet.



"My compassion came alive as I became more empathetic towards others . Knowing became eminent and I instantly became a part of everything," said the Rap Doctor.



On the issue of health, the highlife musician recounted how his bad cholesterol (Low Density Lipoprotein) lowered from 4.6 to 1.6 in 6 months and his high blood pressure stabilized without medication. He also realised a complete relief from his angina pains.

As a climate change ambassador, he did not leave out the environmental challenges live stock farming present: "Do you know that life stock farming alone contributes about 18 percent to carbon emissions in climate degradation and forest loss?" He queried.



According to the Rap Doctor, by taking carcass out of his food, he feels lighter, lifts heavier weights and runs faster.



He went on to state that hemp seeds, chia seeds, sea weed and almonds, amongst others, are healthy plant sources of proteins.