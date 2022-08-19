Okyeame Kwame’s book ‘Love Locked Down’ to be listed in New Jersey libraries

Okyeame Kwame with the Mayor of New Jersey (East Brunswick), Brad Cohen

Source: Ebo Sarfo, Contributor

The Mayor of New Jersey (East Brunswick), Brad Cohen, has promised to introduce Okyeame Kwame’s book ‘Love Locked Down’ into libraries in New Jersey, in the United States of America.

“I congratulate you for coming here. I wish you success. We’d love to get it in our library, and [we’ll do] whatever we can do to help promote [it]. Your message is something that we’d love to do here as well,” Brad Cohen noted.



He made this statement during a book signing event organized by FNG Financial services for Okyeame in New Jersey on August 7, 2022.



Okyeame Kwame took to his social media handles to express his appreciation to the Mayor.



“A big thank you to Mayor Brad Cohen .. the Mayor of New Jersey East Brunwick for gracing my book signing event and saying such beautiful words about the book. You can find love locked down book at libraries in Jersey. Thank you FNG financial services for the opportunity,” he wrote.



A lot of great personalities have spoken well of the book.



In May 2022, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recommended the book to people in relationships, especially marriages.

This happened when Okyeame Kwame presented the book to the Asantehene, in whose honour it was written.



Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah Apau launched the book, which chronicles their love journey and proffers solutions to some marital and relationship issues, on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



The ‘Love Locked Down’ books are available at EPP bookshops, Shell Shops, selected Total Filling stations, and Kingdom Books.



Love locked down book was published by Spotlight Publishing.







