Okyeame Kwame’s list of important questions to ask before getting into a commitment

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name ‘Okyeame Kwame’ or the ‘Rap Doctor’, has listed some very important questions people should ask each other before they get into a serious commitment.

According to him, these questions help to know each other better as well as help avoid some misunderstandings or disagreements in the relationship or marriage, hence their importance.



He said this while in an interview with host, Comfort Ocran on eTV Ghana’s 'Springboard Hangout' programme.



Okyeame Kwame outlined some of these questions.



He shared; “What are your short, medium and long-term goals in life? What are your experiences from other married couples you would like in your life? Do you plan on having children and if so, how many and if not, why? If we decide to have children and find out that we’re unable to, what will be our next option?"

"Are there any sexual preferences, anxieties or no-go areas that you would like to discuss? Have you been physically or sexually abused in your past? Do you have a child or children from your prior relationship? Is there any family history of health-related issues you would like to discuss? Have you ever been unfaithful? How do you feel about fidelity? How much involvement do you want our families to have in our marriage?”



“What religion or denomination will we subscribe to in raising our children? How do you manage your personal finances now? Have you ever been in debt? Why did it happen and how do you plan to get out of it? How much should we spend on our marriage? What is the most effective way I can help you calm down when you’re angry?"



"Do you have any criminal history? How will we manage our use of social media? What are your thoughts on exercising, nutrition and mental health? What kind of profession would you like to have in the future? What price are you willing to pay in order to achieve your goal? Where would you like us to live after we get married?” he further included.



The wife of the rapper, Annica Nsiah-Apau, who was also interviewed on the show, added that a lot of people avoid having these discussions because they are afraid that they could lose the person if they realize that there’s so much they disagree on. However, she advised that it is better to realize these things in the early stages and end them if need be than go the long way and still end it.