Okyeame Kwame wishes ‘beautiful wife’ happy birthday against her wishes

Okyeame Kwame with his wife Annica

Attaching a suggestive photo, star rapper and businessman Okyeame Kwame has marked his wife of 13 years’ birthday with a social media post outlining what makes her special.

“My beautiful wife and bestest friend,” he began in his Facebook post.



“You have shown me nothing but compassion and friendship,” he thanked his wife Annica.



“You have allowed me to be myself (silly) around you and I am almost always around you,” Okyeame Kwame said and added: “Thank you, my dear.”



Noting that 15 October 2022 “marks an interesting milestone” in his wife’s life, the award-winning artiste prayed for her and made a promise: “I wish you nothing but friendship and a promise to be a man for all of us.”

Nicknamed OK, the rapper regretted not being in Ghana where his wife is and playfully remarked: “When I return my hands will surely grab that nyash [buttocks].”



‘Small Small’ hitmaker disclosed Annica is not fond of being wished happy birthday and defiance declared, “Happy earth day my beautiful wife.”



“I gotch you all day, all life and even after this life. My only one, Mrs Okyeame,” Mr Kwame Nsiah-Apau, alias Okyeame Kwame, concluded with a picture of being in bed with his wife and attempting to smack her buttocks.



Kwame and Annica Nsiah-Apau have two children and are co-authors of ‘Love Locked Down.’