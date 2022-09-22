0
Okyeame Quophi cautions netizens on everything they hear about him and Okyeame Kwame

Akyeame.png Okyeame Kwame and Okyeame Quophie

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Okyeame Quophi has shared an old picture of himself and his friend, Okyeame Kwame when they worked together as music group ‘Akyeame.’

The former artiste in an Instagram post advised netizens to be weary of the different stories they hear about him and Okyeame Kwame.

“The story of the Journey was told in the public spectacle. Just be careful which version you believe. A union of artistic greatness.@okyeamekwame,” he said on September 22, 2022.

Akyeame was made up of Kwame Nsiah Appau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame and Daniel Kofi Amoateng, known widely as Okyeame Quophi.

With the help of Andrew Opoku Amankwah, the artistes recorded ‘Brebre Obaahemaa’ in 1997, a song produced by Mark Okraku Mantey.

In 1999, they released ‘Nkonsonkonson’ which had a hit track called ‘Mesan aba’ featuring Yoggi Doggi and Nana Quame. After that were ‘Nyansapo, Ntoaso’ and ‘Apam Foforo’ albums before splitting in 2004.

Their song ‘Mesan aba’, won the former music duo their first Hiplife Song at Ghana Music Awards.

